Which calls to mind both Socrates’s equation of wisdom with awareness of one’s own ignorance and Donald Rumsfeld’s coining of the (unfairly maligned, in epistemological if not ethical terms) phrase ‘known unknowns’. This question of what it is even possible to articulate underpins works like Circa (2015), a series of 24 small paintings. Bearing the influence of language-based artists such as Joseph Kosuth, they combine the word ‘fuchsia’ with associated words drawn from a rap rhyme generator. That the paintings are rendered in a colour only vaguely resembling fuchsia, and that the word itself is consistently misspelled, firstly draws attention to the space between word and object and then posits it as a place – if you’ll forgive the lapse into the kind of ten-dollar language that the artist is apt to satirise – of free play outside the symbolic order. Which is to say a space outside the definitions through which people are kept ‘in their place’: “When people insist on a specific meaning,” he writes to me, “nine times out of ten, it’s a struggle for power... people use language to do things, to get things done, like say, enslave and control people”. The relationship between knowledge, language and power is explored in Ishmael Reed’s Mumbo Jumbo (1972), in which American civilisation is threatened by a deadly epidemic of black culture closely resembling jazz. Attempts to restore order are led by an eight-hundred-year-old white European Crusader and leader of the Atonist cult (it’s complicated), who is accused by the novel’s protagonist of perpetuating the myth ‘that all Negroes experience the world the same way’ in order to prevent ‘them’ from breaking through ‘the ceiling above which no slave would be allowed to penetrate without stirring the kept bloodhounds’. The novel’s title plays on the corruption of the name of a West African god worshipped by early American slaves, which has come in English to denote meaningless or irrational speech. The categories enshrined in words – whether ‘Negroes’ or its more pejorative corruption – are the means by which minorities are not only ‘othered’ but subjugated. Meaning that it is a responsibility of writers and artists (and Pope.L is both) to disrupt the language of power.

One means of contesting the truth values contained in those words is to perform them, which is why we most closely associate the acting out of language with legal speech and its theatrical disputes over the meaning of laws written in black and white. Another (and one often taken by those denied equal access to the law) is, in the artist’s description, to “act out”, which he describes as “to misbehave, usually in a childish way”. This Dadaist refusal to conform to socially and linguistically determined expectations of the individual – by, for example, chaining oneself to a bank using a three-metre-long string of sausage while wearing only a skirt made out of dollar bills (ATM Piece, 1997) – “is always done to be witnessed. One acts out for and against an other.”